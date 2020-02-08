The students were invited from faculties across the university, and said while waiting that they felt honoured to have been chosen to meet one of the world’s most important leaders.
The event - arranged at Merkel’s request - was hosted by UP vice-chancellor, Professor Tawana Kupe, and moderated by Dr Sithembile Mbete.
It followed a programme which started with an official meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings and a visit to the BMW factory in Rosslyn.
Despite the long day, Merkel seemed relaxed as she took questions from students on a wide range of topics, including transformation, disruptive technologies, renewable energy, education, job creation, climate change, corruption, leadership, gender equality, public health and the coronavirus.