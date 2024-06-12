Metro police fired for terrorising residents in Centurion

Two members of Tshwane Metro Police have been fired after they were found guilty of terrorising residents in Centurion for years. Their dismissals followed a lengthy internal disciplinary hearing regarding allegations related to misconduct and abuse of power.

While the City has concluded its disciplinary hearing, MMC for Community Safety Grandi Theunissen indicated that the same matter was currently being heard in the courts. “We are hopeful that the courts will judge their conduct harshly in the ongoing court proceedings,” Theunissen said. Two years ago, the Pretoria News reported that some Tshwane Metro Police Department members were accused of soliciting an amount of R12 000 “spot fine” from a Centurion couple in exchange for letting them off the hook after they were pulled over.

The couple, Yolande and Neels Groenewald, were driving home from a late-night school function in Pretoria with their 14-year-old son when they were pulled over on the R21 off-ramp by a group of TMPD officers in August 2022. The City didn’t shed light on whether the recently dismissed officers were linked to the incident involving the Groenewalds, but Theunissen previously vowed that tough action would be taken against the implicated TMPD members. Last year, the Pretoria News reported that more than 200 officers with criminal records were employed by the TMPD during the first phase of insourcing of security guards in 2020.

The implicated metro officers were accused of committing crimes ranging from bribery to extortion, assault and armed robbery. At least 49 of them were in hot water because of serious charges emanating from previous criminal convictions. Theunissen said the two fired metro police members “have been a source of terror for residents in the greater Centurion area for many years”. “Following numerous complaints and reports from the community, a comprehensive and thorough disciplinary process was initiated to address the serious allegations against these officers,” he said.

He said they were found guilty of misconduct during the hearings and their actions were deemed a gross violation of the ethical standards expected of TMPD members. “The City of Tshwane has zero tolerance for any form of misconduct, corruption or abuse of power within its ranks. Through their actions these individuals have not only betrayed the trust of the community but have also undermined the reputation and integrity of the TMPD,” he said. He stressed that the City is resolute in its mission to ensure that every member of the TMPD upholds the highest standards of professionalism, accountability and respect for the rule of law.