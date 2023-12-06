Metro police nab man over R100 bribe

A motorist was arrested at the weekend in Hammanskraal for trying to offer a R100 bribe to metro police officers. This was according to Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) spokesperson, senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba, who cited the incident as part of the successes achieved by law enforcement during the crime-busting operation.

He said regional metro police members in Hammanskraal also arrested four suspects for hijacking and possession of an unlicensed firearm. “The officers received a tip-off about a Volkswagen Polo vehicle that was hijacked at a location called Ramotse in Hammanskraal on Saturday, December 2,” he said. The officers followed up on the information and spotted the vehicle with two suspects inside, one male and one female.

“It was followed by another vehicle, a grey Renault, which the suspects used in the commission of the crime, with two male suspects inside. “Both vehicles stopped at one of the filling stations and that is when the officers tactically apprehended all of them. The vehicle had no registration plates and was still using a permit. The suspects were also in possession of an unlicensed firearm,” Mahamba said. All the suspects were arrested and upon further investigation it was discovered that they came from Springs to steal the vehicle.

Mahamba said: “They hijacked the vehicle with the owner inside but he was dropped off somewhere and he managed to get help. The male suspect also mentioned that the female suspect is his ex-girlfriend.” In a separate incident, TMPD regional members conducted a joint operation on Saturday evening where the department’s alcohol bus was used to check for drunk driving in the Hatfield area. Mahamba said: “A total of 11 drivers were arrested for driving under the influence and a charge of bribery was added to one driver who tried to offer R200 to an officer