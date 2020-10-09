Metros must re-imagine how they do things post-pandemic

Pretoria - Metros across the globe will have to learn to adapt to new ways of life beyond 2020 due to changes imposed by Covid-19. Experts specialising in transport, internet connectivity, local government, food and security said changes brought into these areas of life since the outbreak would force citizens to re-imagine how they adapt to a new future beyond the year 2020. Omeshnee Naidoo, director of information system and technology at the City of Cape Town, said one of the sad realities to address would be the problem of a digital divide. Naidoo is a strong believer and advocate of being able to adapt to “new” ways of doing things on a daily basis, and was one of the speakers during a virtual SA Innovation Summit. She said although the topic around the digital divide was not a new conversation, it became more glaring in the times of the pandemic.

She said students from higher learning were among the people who experienced first-hand the digital divide due to the high cost of data.

“We saw how big the divide is in the education sphere of just accessing tools and connectivity. It still comes down to connectivity, which is still high due to affordability to have the right level of access,” Naidoo said.

To go about addressing the digital divide, she suggested that metropolitan cities ought to spend time investing in the broadband network system to ensure connectivity to residents.

She, however, said investing in broadband won't be enough.

Naidoo said: “The pandemic showed that there is a need for the government and private sector to come together and continue to find ways to reduce data cost; to improve on infrastructure connectivity, and to still find a way as to how we can reduce the cost from a data perspective.

“I don't think there is a silver bullet to this one.”

Gareth Morgan, a strategist in drought and pandemic response, said the existence of Covid-19 had amplified underlying stresses such as unemployment, food and security in the urbanised environments.

He said the growing number of informal settlements during the pandemic presented difficulties for authorities to combat the impact of the virus.

“There has been a significant growth of informal settlements during the latter stage of the pandemic,” he said.

Morgan said the other thing amplified during the pandemic was the insecure municipal finances.

Gauteng, Tshwane and Joburg were faced with financial troubles emanating from low revenue collection due to the fact that most of the residents were unable to service their bills after they lost their jobs or had salary cuts.

