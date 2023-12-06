Mine safety addressed in court

The United Association of South Africa (Uasa) turned to the Labour Court in a bid to address health and safety challenges in the mining industry. It asked for a declaratory order to rule against Anglo American Platinum mines (AAP) from removing regulations applicable to its operations from the Mine Health and Safety Act (MHSA) to the Occupational Health and Safety Act (OHSA).

Following the recent tragic incident at Impala Platinum mine’s 11 Shaft in Rustenburg, where 12 employees lost their lives in a hoist accident, Uasa, in pursuit of zero harm in the mining industry, believes that the Mine Health and Safety Act (MHSA) is the appropriate legislation to stop injuries in the industry. Anglo American Platinum Mines began restructuring its business between 2016 and 2018 and sold the Rustenburg Platinum Mines’ (RPM) mining rights to third parties. Following the restructuring of its business and the sale of Rustenburg Platinum Mines’ mining rights to third parties, Anglo American Platinum published a communique regarding what was termed “migration” of the Retained Operations from the MHSA to the OHSA.

The health and safety risks associated with mining and processing of concentrate, which existed at the Retained Operations before the sale of mining rights and business restructuring, such as serious injuries, fatalities, extreme heat, diseases, noise and illnesses associated with heat and dust inhalation, remain to be present, the union said. It argued that workers have a right to a safe working environment. However, several tragic events in the mining industry continue to prove that the health and safety of workers is still questionable.

According to the union, zero-harm is an achievable goal for all; thus, ensuring that mining houses’ regulations remain under the Mine Health and Safety Act is significant to the zero-harm processes. Apart from the 12 killed during last month’s accident at the Impala platinum mine, 75 miners were injured when a winding rope connected to a cage-style lift hoisting people up and down the lift dropped about 200 meters. According to the mine, the accident happened in the late afternoon as miners were leaving one of the shafts at the end of their shift.