Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola has been given 60 days to reconsider parole for Walus.
Judge Jody Kollapen in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, overturned former minister advocate Michael Masutha’s refusal to grant parole to the 64-year-old immigrant.
The judge, however, put the decision in Lamola's hands as he felt it was not the place of the court to decide on parole.
“Parole decisions are notoriously difficult in reconciling different interests and imperatives” the judge said.