Minister Thoko Didiza hands out fruit to children at Nellmapius care centre

Pretoria - An apple a day keeps the doctor away – and it was in that spirit that Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Thoko Didiza shared with children at the Give Them Hope Care Centre in Nellmapius in the city on Monday. With keeping healthy at the forefront of everyone’s agenda in the time of Covid-19, Didiza, with the support of Fruit South Africa, delivered boxes of apples and grapes to children at the home to enjoy over the festive season. Didiza, in handing over the parcels, said they wanted to strive to address the needs of the community as they understood their challenges because they lived among them. She said the freedom gained by the ANC and others had brought with it the capacity to change circumstances, with the government as leader. “Our government is there to assist, but it is also up to us to see as individuals what we can do to do help. You don’t need bags of money to make a difference; all you need is compassion and a good heart.

“These children may not have parents, but the facility is living the African adage that your child is my child, so that even without parents they have someone to rely on for their needs.”

Didiza urged those at the handover to look and see if they had old clothes, books, toys or anything small to assist not only the children who call the centre their home, but 10 additional facilities who rely on donations.

The centre’s mother, Matshidiso Mothiba, said the facility was founded in 2009 from a need to cater for children whose parents died due to HIV/Aids-related illnesses.

Due to the stigma still surrounding the disease at the time, Mothiba said they took in children whose families were afraid to be associated with them.

“After we started our home, we have gradually seen a shift in attitudes towards the disease and our children. People are now volunteering and helping us with cooking, and taking some of our other children into their homes.

“People are opening up their hearts to us and every little bit of gratitude, even something as small as these fruits, mean a lot to not only me but to these children, because it shows there are more people who care in this world.”

Pretoria News