Ministry intervenes in public spat between Tshwane, Rand Water

Pretoria - The Ministry of Water and Sanitation has intervened to resolve a public spat between the City of Tshwane and Rand Water. The two have been at loggerheads, blaming one another over who was responsible for the metro’s water woes that had left parts of Tshwane with dry taps.

At the weekend, the city released a statement pointing a finger at Rand Water, saying that it was responsible for the water supply in Soshanguve, Akasia and parts of Pretoria East. In the statement, Tshwane’s MMC for utility services, Themba Fosi, said: “The City of Tshwane is once again facing significant challenges in delivering essential water services to our residents due to ongoing issues with Rand Water’s water supply.” The city argued that pressure from the bulk water supplier pipes was inadequate, making it difficult for it to maintain desired water levels in its reservoirs.

This was countered by Rand Water’s statement on the same day, saying the water utility was concerned about the municipality’s attitude toward the matter. The water utility called the metro’s statement “unsubstantiated” because the pressure was fine and blamed the high levels of water consumption from the municipality. The statement said: “Tshwane consumers use too much water, compared to world averages.”

However, in his efforts to intervene in the matter, Minister Senzo Mchunu, together with deputy ministers David Mahlobo and Judith Tshabalala, on Sunday convened an urgent meeting with the two parties to try and forge a solution. In a joint statement released yesterday, it stated that Mchunu had directed Mahlobo, City of Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink and Rand Water Board chairperson Ramateu Monyokolo to address the current water challenges and report back before the end of the day. The statement also apologised to the residents of Tshwane for the water supply problems affecting them.

“Rand Water and the city would like to apologise to the residents for the water supply uncertainty and assure residents that the two institutions are committed to working collaboratively to ensure these challenges affecting the city are resolved.” The city, however, confirmed that water had been restored in all the areas that were affected, including Mooikloof, Waterkloof Ridge, Akasia and Mabopane. The statement further stated that the technical team would meet regularly to provide a solution to the management of water supply systems between Rand Water and the city.

“The task team will on a daily basis share the state of their water supply systems; immediately deal with water supply challenges in the city; collaborate on water conservation campaigns and mobilise communities to save water, including imposing water restrictions where necessary; and lastly, strengthen communication with all stakeholders and members of the public to serve residents better and efficiently.” It called on residents to conserve water and avoid using potable water for uses that would have ordinarily been taken care of by rains, such as watering gardens, using hosepipes to clean driveways and washing cars. “Residents are further encouraged to fix water leaks in their homes and report those in their reticulation system to the municipality,” the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, Magalies Water released a statement yesterday informing residents receiving water from the Wallmansthal supply scheme that the water utility had postponed its planned shutdown. Last week the water utility had issued a notice that the planned maintenance would take place today and would last 36 hours. “During this time, the plant will be decommissioned to allow two plant inlet sluice valves to be replaced.