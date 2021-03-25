Miss Bachelorette: Mpho Ramatsekisa has always known she has what it takes

Pretoria - From a young age, beauty queen Mpho Ramatsekisa has always known that she has what it takes to compete with the best in extra mural activities that include the business of modelling. Growing up at Mukondeni village, Ha-Mashamba in Limpopo, the 32-year-old was an active child, participating in sporting codes like netball and Venda traditional dancing. The occupational hygienist, who grew up in a family of five siblings, has thrown her hat in the ring for the Miss Bachelorette South Africa 2021 crown at a gala event in Polokwane next month. The pageant targets mature women who are between the ages of 25 and 50, and unmarried with or without children. Although Ramatsekisa will be strutting her stuff in a big pageant for the first time, she’s confident of being the next queen. Taking the crown would be the fulfilment of a childhood dream.

“I developed a love for modelling from the time I was still a little girl. I think I was about eight or nine years old, and looking at a model whether on television or magazine, I just saw them exude so much confidence that I admired, which inspired me,” Ramatsekisa said.

“Following the journey of the 2019 finals I was inspired to see how the program was empowering educated women to be independent because education is important.”

Ramatsekisa, who describes herself as an avid reader, is more of a traditional dancer turned beauty queen. She is a living example that beauty and brains do go hand in hand.

Ramatsekisa holds a B-Tech degree in Environmental Health from Tshwane University of Technology, and is in the final stages of her Masters Degree in Public Health with Wits University.

The model is also a philanthropist at heart. She has started a school shoes donation drive to encourage underprivileged children in her community.

“I want to be accessible to my community as this will inspire and encourage the young ones that aspire to achieve more in life. I have started a school shoes drive for the kids in one school in my community. And I want to work on expanding this project in more schools.

“I’m also fascinated by the pageant’s philanthropy program which supports and empowers women, which is very close to my heart.

“So I wanted to be part of the team that cares for the destitute. I want to focus on women empowerment which will include raising funds to support the destitute and raising awareness on issues that affect women and mentorship programs that will be aimed at grooming young girls to be emotionally and financially free,” she revealed.

The 2021 pageant was established by former Miss South Africa finalist, Refilwe Mogale.

However, due to Covid-19 regulations, no tickets will be sold for the upcoming gala event, Mogale said. Viewers can catch the show via live streaming on the event’s websites and Pretoria News, the pageant’s official media partner.

The gala event will be held at the Ranch Hotel on April 10.

The Link is available on Miss Bachelorette South Africa social media pages bio.

