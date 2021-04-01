Miss Bachelorette: Tinyiko Zitha likes giving a helping hand

Pretoria - Tinyiko Zitha never imagined herself showing off her figure on the ramp until 2019. That was when she saw the Miss Bachelorette South Africa (MBSA) advert circulating on social media, calling on potential queens to come forward and compete for the crown. When Zitha ran the idea by her friends and colleagues, they gave her the nod immediately. Two years later, the 30-year-old forensic analyst, who works at a SAPS biology lab in Pretoria, is on the verge of doing the unthinkable: modelling on stage in view of the whole world. She is one of the 11 finalists in contention for the prestigious MBSA 2021 crown at the Ranch Hotel in Polokwane, Limpopo, on April 10.

“I never in a million years thought that I would be a model until I spoke to friends and colleagues. They were supportive and encouraging that I should go for it because I was exactly what MBSA is looking for,” says Zitha.

”The vision and mission of MBSA captured my attention. As an aspiring philanthropist, I saw a platform where I can learn and practice more on giving and empowering other women. I was also interested in understanding more about women abuse because I've personally seen women suffering and being killed in the hands of men who 'love them'.”

Born into a family of six children at Xihoko village in Tzaneen, Zitha describes herself as a person of a few words who “just loves people”; but mostly as that quiet person who loves extending a helping hand whenever there is a need to do so.

The daughter of a farmworker and a security officer, Zitha grew up with a strong and humble domestic orientation that has moulded her to what she is today.

“I'm from quite a sizeable family, so we had enough to play group activities, which made us appreciate family and Christian values. We had some of the best church members that were always assisting in meeting our needs where our parents couldn't meet them. This is a seed that has been planted in my heart – that we all ought to lend a helping hand where we can even if it means assisting a complete stranger to better their life.”

The beauty queen holds two degrees from the University of Venda – a BSc in biochemistry and microbiology, and a BSc Honours in microbiology. She is now in her third year pursuing an LLB degree with Unisa.

Zitha says besides listening to contemporary gospel music and cooking, she likes coaching other women to stand up for themselves and encouraging them to make something for themselves.

She insists that she would improve the standard of educations should she become president

“I've realised that one of the reasons that we have women who still need help with building themselves, at our age, is because they were neglected when they were growing up. My deepest desire is to bring light to young people about educational opportunities and career guidance while they’re still at the intermediate level school,” Zitha says.

The MBSA has been created for unmarried women between the ages of 25 and 50 years, with or without children. Event organiser and MBSA chief executive Refilwe Mogale says no tickets will be sold for the event due to Covid-19 restrictions.

However, fans can catch the show via live streaming on the event’s website and the Pretoria News, which is the event's official media partner.

“The link will be available on the Miss Bachelorette SA media pages bio,” said Mogale.

