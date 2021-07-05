Missing mental health patient Shane Jordaan’s body found near Cullinan

Pretoria - The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the untimely death of a mental health patient, Shane Jordaan, whose body was discovered near the old Cullinan road also known as R513 on Saturday. The Pretoria News reported last month that Shane, 30 was reported missing from Kairos Centre on June 4, wearing a grey tracksuit.

The centre accommodates at least 125 patients and is run by a non-profit organisation (NGO) on behalf of the Gauteng Department of Health. After Shane's mysterious disappearance it was alleged that the condition of the room he occupied at the centre with other male patients was filthy, with unused medicine all over the floor, and blood and semen on the bedding. Centre manager, Susan van Niekerk had flatly denied that the facility was filthy and patients were being neglected.

Cullinan police station spokesperson, Constable Connie Moganedi, confirmed that Jordaan was found dead on Saturday, but couldn't disclose whether the police suspected foul play, which might have resulted in his death. Moganedi said the ongoing police investigation would determine whether there was foul play or not. "I can't say whether I suspect whether there was foul play or not but what I know is that we are still busy with the investigation," she said.

She said she was unsure as to when a postmortem would be conducted on the body due to the level 4 Covid-19 lockdown. Moganedi was also not in a position to disclose the condition of Shane's body at the time it was discovered on Saturday, reiterating that the investigation was still under way. Shane's sister, Christan Jordaan said the family was still devastated by the sad news and was struggling to come to terms with the tragedy.

"We ain't coping. We feel like this is not happening to us. It is f**ing sad. It is a f***ing tragedy," she said tearfully. She could not disclose information related to how Shane was found, referring more questions to director of Deftac Security, Jomari Deport, who has been actively involved in the search for Shane. Deport said as far as she knew an autopsy will be conducted this morning and would reveal more information related to Shane's death.

"They will conduct the autopsy tomorrow morning and it is only after the autopsy that they can give us a statement that says if there was foul play or anything like that," she said. She was one of the officers involved in the case and was deployed from the national intelligence and she specialises in human trafficking, missing persons and kidnapping. "I worked very closely with her for a few years and when we got the information that Shane is missing I gave her a call and she came to help us," she said.

Delport had arranged for a search to take place on Saturday and was among the people who discovered Shane's body. "The first search was on June 16 and the second search was this past Saturday. On the first search we found nothing and we mainly concentrated in the area of Kairos and the second one focused on the Cullinan area. We found his body on the R513," she said. She said Shane's body was positively identified according to the description from the deceased's family and the clothes he wore.