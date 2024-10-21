Mixed reactions as Tshwane enforces by-laws on roadside hawkers

The Tshwane Metro Police Department's recent clampdown on roadside hawkers in Soshanguve has sparked mixed reactions from the public. During the by-law operation, vendors' goods like wooden spoons, bags and necklaces were among items seized in full view of passers-by in Block H.

Social media users expressed anger at the metro police for targeting people trying to make an honest living. One of them, Vusi Masuku, shared his personal experience, saying his single mother, a hawker, would often lose her stock and have to borrow from loan sharks to restart her business. While he acknowledged the importance of law-enforcement, he questioned why the metro police did not issue fines and help street vendors to abide by by-laws.

Others, however, applauded the metro police for enforcing the by-laws and suggested that they should also target Sunnyside and Marabastad. In one of the pictures posted on social media one of the vendors was seen inside the back of a marked metro police bakkie, where some hawkers’ wares were also loaded. The by-law operation has since elicited mixed reactions on social media with many people expressing their anger at the metro police for targeting people trying to make an honest living.

Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba hailed as successful the by-law operation in Soshanguve targeting small businesses that aren't complying with City regulations. Led by Deputy Chief of Police Nomsa Nhlapho, the operation was also joined by other law enforcement agencies and was aimed at ensuring small business compliance with City by-law regulations. Mahamba said the focus was on educating business owners about the necessary steps they should take to operate within the legal framework set by the municipality.