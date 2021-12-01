Mmagauta Lebese collecting beads, decorations to plait into young girls’ hair for Christmas

Betty Moleya Pretoria - Unisa student Mmagauta Lebese is collecting hairpieces from the community to plait into young girls’ hair for Christmas.

The 27-year-old from Refentse Section of Stinkwater in Hammanskraal is also collecting beads and other hair decorations to give the little ones a fresh look. Lebese, a law student, started the initiative in 2020, with 10 young girls benefiting from it. “I started it because it was around Christmas time and I noticed that some kids did not have clothes or hairstyles. I decided to give back to my community,” said Lebese.

This year she plans help 20 young girls with the assistance of Katlego Baloyi, a full-time hairdresser from a nearby New Eersterust. “Numbers are not a problem, we can do more than 20 girls’ hair as long as there are hairpieces, people to assist me and other resources available. “Last year while doing their hair I realised that they become hungry during the course of doing their hair. “This year, I’m looking to also provide lunch for them. Anyone who can assist me is welcome,” she said.

Lebese will start plaiting the hair on December 1 and expects to be done after two weeks. So far she has collected 10 hairpieces from the community and hopes the number increases before she starts. She offers her services to girls up to those in matric. Selection is based on their background.

“The girls are mostly from needy families. I do a background check before putting them on my list,“ she said. Lebese will also select five girls from the list and buy them Christmas clothes. “Last year I had a young girl who said to me 'yes, you are doing my hair and I am grateful, but I do not have Christmas clothes’. That touched me.