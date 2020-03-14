Mmusi Maimane backs move to dissolve City of Tshwane

Pretoria - Former DA leader, Mmusi Maimane has thrown his weight behind the decision of Gauteng Premier David Makhura’s decision to dissolve the metro council of Tshwane. Speaking to protesters who had gathered outside Tshwane House to call for better service delivery and early elections, he said it was clear that the local government had forgotten about the people and their needs with their political infighting. Mentioning water, he said it was a crucial need, especially with the threat of the coronavirus. Tshwane is without a mayor and city manager, and the former leader - who was there to celebrate when the DA narrowly won control of the capital city in 2016 - said it was the right decision to dissolve the council as it was not delivering what it had been mandated to deliver. This was because councillors could not agree on the way forward.

“All parties in this council failed at the basic job of putting the people first DA, EFF, ANC have their own interests.”

He spoke out against councillors who left communities without a voice to air their concerns.

The president of the Inwoners Baaghi Civic Movement, David Ratladi, who attended the march, concurred that the dissolution was the only option.

“We do not have basic services we do not see our councillors,” he said.

He said Tshwane townships would gather in Atteridgeville to map a way forward on early intervention by the government so early elections could be held and service delivery resumed.

Tshepo Moremi, from the One South Africa Movement, said residents were worried about the water situation in Hammanskraal.

“We are fighting for our people and we will not stop until we get the service delivery that we should be getting,” Moremi said.

Officials from the metro and province were on hand to receive memoranda, with the movements saying they expected feedback on their demands to have service delivery issues looked at more closely.