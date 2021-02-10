’Mom’, 25, arrested in Atteridgeville for alleged murder of two girls after burnt bodies found

Pretoria - Police have arrested a 25-year-old woman for the alleged murder of two girls whose burnt bodies were discovered in an abandoned building in Atteridgeville.

The woman whom police believe to be the mother of the two siblings aged 5 and 8, was arrested at the Stadium Plaza shopping centre in Atteridgeville after the authorities were alerted to the bodies in a building in extension 7 on Friday.

Gauteng police commissioner, lieutenant-general Elias Mawela welcomed the swift unravelling of the alleged double murder, especially considering that the bodies were burnt beyond recognition at the time of discovery and there was little to no information on the circumstances surrounding their gruesome deaths.

Mawela said following the discovery a priority investigation unfolded owing to the fact that this was a brutal crime committed against minors and within about two days police had valuable information that assisted in determining that the deceased were siblings leading to the arrest.

It was also due to the investigations that he said it was deduced that the two children were in fact siblings with the woman confirmed as the children’s mother.