Mom seeks compensation for son injured touching live wires in Stinkwater

Pretoria - The ordeal of a 12-year-old child who touched uncovered live wires from a street light in Stinkwater on June 19 continues to traumatise him and his mother as they wait for compensation from the City of Tshwane. The child’s mother, Adelaide Motaka, told the Pretoria News her son Phenyo had his left hand badly burnt after he accidentally touched live wires sticking out of a street light pole. Motaka said that although the wounds on the hand were slowly healing, he sometimes groaned in pain. “It looks like it is healing, but he sometimes complains that his hand is painful. His hand is slightly disabled after the incident,” the distraught mother said. The incident occurred when Phenyo was excitedly playing with another child around the street light. He suddenly touched the exposed wires with his bare left hand and started to cry hysterically, calling for his mother’s help.

“I don’t think it occurred to him that the wires were live or not; he is just a child,” said the unemployed mother.

Motaka said she was on her way back from a shop with her son, who was running ahead of her.

Following the incident, Mataka contacted local ANC representative Aaron Maluleka, who linked her up with the Tshwane Region 2 executive director.

“The director attended the scene and promised to assist the family in terms of addressing the matter. He has since never come back to us,” Motaka said.

She was worried that the director had failed to fulfil his promise to assist the family.

The only thing the municipality did was to cover the exposed wires, she said.

Motaka said the accident was starting to take a toll on her in terms of keeping up with the medical costs of healing her son.

“I am unemployed and I have to take him for check-ups every week at George Mukhari Hospital, which is some distance away. I always have to borrow money for transport when I go there.”

She believed the accident happened due to the City’s negligence in allowing live wires to pose a danger to the public.

Motaka is now seeking legal recourse after waiting for almost two months for the City to address the matter.

She would like the municipality to take responsibility for what happened to her child by compensating her.

City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said officials conducted an inspection and discussed the matter with the family.

He, however, disputed claims that officials made any material promise to the family, saying there was an audio recording to back up the City's position.

Pretoria News