More arrests as cops crack down on Mamelodi’s ’Boko Haram’ gang

Pretoria - Police have arrested two more suspected members of the notorious “Boko Haram” gang accused of terrorising community members and forcing business operators in the vast Mamelodi township east of Pretoria to pay regular “protection fees”. The two appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, facing a raft of charges including robbery, racketeering and contravening the Security Act, Gauteng police spokeswoman Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said. The Pretoria gang has no recognised links with the infamous jihadist terrorist organisation of the same name operating in Nigeria, Chad, Niger and Cameroon. Another pair linked to the notorious gang was arrested earlier this month as police intensify a crackdown against the group. “The two suspects who appeared in court on Tuesday were arrested on March 18, Peters said. The case was postponed to April 12.

The Pretoria News reported earlier this month that murder for hire, mob fees, contract hijacking and building hijacking were rife in the Mamelodi township as three criminal gangs ruled the township through fear.

Besides “Boko Haram”, residents and businesses in Mamelodi also have to contend with the “Farasai” and “Al Qaeda” gangs.

A community leader was quoted as saying most victims were so fear-stricken they dared not open a case with the police, while those who did were threatened until they withdrew their cases.

The Democratic Alliance earlier this month held a picket outside the Mamelodi West police station which has been thrust into the spotlight for failing to deal with the lawlessness brought on by the gangs.

The opposition party called for action in a murder case involving an activist who was vocal when “Boko Haram” allegedly invaded the Kingston hostels and was later murdered in his room at the hostel.

African News Agency (ANA)