More than 700 patients in Gauteng hospitals waiting for wheelchairs

Pretoria - Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko has said more than 700 patients in Gauteng health-care centres, including Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, are on the waiting list for wheelchairs in the province. Tshwane hospitals do not have a single patient on the waiting list.

Nkomo-Ralehoko was replying to a written question by the DA’s spokesperson for health in Gauteng, Jack Bloom, in the provincial legislature. She said the largest shortage was at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, where there were 253 patients on the waiting list for wheelchairs. Detailing reasons for the shortage, she said it was due to delays in ordering processes, delayed deliveries of wheelchairs by the supplier, insufficient storage for bulk wheelchairs, and the storeroom that was flooded.

She said the wheelchairs were due to arrive at these hospitals by June 30 this year, adding the department intended to improve the processing of orders, placing orders more frequently for smaller quantities to mitigate lack of storage, and would motivate a container to store wheelchairs in bulk. Other hospitals where wheelchair deliveries had been delayed included Tambo Memorial Hospital (44 patients), Tembisa Hospital (11) and Edenvale Hospital (5). The City of Joburg facilities had 105 patients waiting for wheelchairs, and Ekurhuleni facilities and West Rand had 98 and 84 patients on their waiting lists, respectively.

Therapists at the facilities are calling patients on the waiting lists to receive their wheelchairs. In Tshwane there were initial reports that at George Mukhari Hospital there were 19 patients on the waiting list and six at Kalafong Tertiary Hospital, but Nkomo-Ralehoko said the data captured was incorrect. She said these hospitals were informed about the incorrect data and the therapist had also informed the health information officer at both institutions to correct the information.

Commenting on the response, Bloom said it was distressing that so many disabled people have to wait for wheelchairs to restore their mobility. “Imagine the suffering and indignity of vulnerable people who needlessly wait long periods for wheelchairs. The supply management of wheelchairs needs to be tightened up as there is a sufficient budget to cover the assessed need for wheelchairs.” Nkomo-Ralehoko, however, said all patients who were in the community and in need of wheelchairs must visit their nearest clinic or health facility for an assessment by an occupational therapist or physiotherapist or both.

“The patient condition/diagnosis determines the type or design of a wheelchair for prescription, for example, a motorised wheelchair will be prescribed for patients with both upper and lower limbs affected,” she said. She said her office received a Departmental Health Information Systems report which showed the total number on the register was 4 063; however, currently a total number of 771 had qualified for wheelchairs. Nkomo-Ralehoko said the 771 were assessed in April last year until January this year.