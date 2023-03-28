More than 800 graduates in plea to MEC after job contracts lapse

Pretoria - More than 800 young graduates have been left without jobs after their three-month contract with the Limpopo Department of Agriculture lapsed. The graduates were hired as assistant extension officers by the department in January and their contracts expire at the end of this month.

One of the graduates, who cannot be named for fear of being victimised, told Pretoria News that it was unfair that government could only employ them for three months. “I’m 22 and now have to go sit at home without a job. I was supporting my mother with that money and now I’m back at zero,” he said. He pleaded with MEC Thabo Mokone to assist. “We ask the MEC to consider us and try (to) extend our contracts because sitting at home without work is only going to cripple us,” he added.

Department spokesperson Joshua Kwapa’s phone was off. The EFF in the province lashed out at the department saying the graduates should not be forced into joining the R350 social relief queue because of unemployment. Party chairperson Tshilidzi Maraga said it was disappointing that in South Africa’s tough economic climate more people were subjected to unemployment. “We note with concern that more than 800 young graduates will now join the queue for R350 Social Relief of Distress grant as their three-month contracts with the Limpopo Department of Agriculture and Rural Development comes to an end (this month).

“It is mind-boggling and disappointing that the department sees nothing wrong with hiring assistant extension officers for only a period of three months in an era of crippling youth unemployment.” Maraga questioned if government was interested in transferring any skills because the three months were too short to transfer any. She questioned how the government was going to break the cycle of unemployment. “So far, the public service is bloated with ageing personnel who will soon go on retirement while young graduates, well-versed and energetic are not given an opportunity to add value and take over.