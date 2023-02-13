More victims of ‘bribe for admission’ at universities come forward

Pretoria - More victims of the admission scandal that has rocked institutions of higher learning have surfaced after a woman took to social media to expose a University of Venda official as having committed extortion last week. In tweets last week, the student hopeful of seeking admission at the university laid a complaint after the official, who has been suspended, asked for a R3 500 bribe to fast-track her admission.

The name of the official is known to Pretoria News but has been withheld for legal reasons. The woman, whose Twitter handle is Mimz, but whose full name is also known to this publication took to the popular platform and posted screenshots of her WhatsApp conversation with the official, who allegedly offered her a chance at admission if she paid up. Now more students have come forward with similar complaints on social media from across the country, with most saying more than R3 500 was paid, but they were not admitted nor refunded.

Speaking to Pretoria News yesterday 20-year-old Kobela Masemola said she was shocked when an official at the same university asked her for R6 000 this month. Masemola, who lives in Seshego near Polokwane, said she asked her uncle for assistance and he sent her R4 000, which she sent via e-wallet, but she never heard from the person again. She said: “My dreams are gone because I now have to find a job so I can pay my uncle so much money.”

The Pretoria News could not verify if it was the same official. Masemola added that her relationship with her uncle was now strained because he now suspected that she scammed him. In another case, 19-year-old Sarah Mantatha said she was asked to pay R3 000, which she did, but she was still waiting to know if she would be admitted to the University of Limpopo.

Social media user Mantsoe Pout-Nomzamo said the same thing happened to her nieces at the North West University, where they were allegedly told to pay R4 000 each to secure spaces. “This is happening to my nieces. Both of them applied last year and they are being asked to pay R4 000 each for assurance. “And when I asked around about this, it is so deep. People are selling kids space and if you don’t have the money, you can forget about studying,” she said.

Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation Buti Manamela issued a stern warning to staff members soliciting bribes from students, while confirming that the official at University of Venda had been suspended. Manamela said there were investigations underway as to who else was involved. “The staff member implicated here has been suspended, and the university will further probe whether there are more people involved in this scam and any other such matters. I’m told they’ve also contacted you and are trying to help with your application. All the best,” wrote Manamela in a tweet replying to the student.

University of Venda spokesperson Takalani Dzaga said management “learnt with displeasure“ that the staff member was demanding payment of a bribe from an applicant in exchange for admission. Dzaga said that the identified staffer had been suspended pending disciplinary action. “The university management continues to caution and advise staff members to remain ethical in their conduct and to abhor bribery and corruption.