Moshidi Motshegwa to her debut on 'Isono'

Pretoria - Multi-award winning actress, Moshidi Motshegwa, has found a new home on BET’s daily drama, “Isono”. The actress was axed from “The River” in 2019, in which she played Malefu.

At the time, Moshidi claimed she was reprimanded by one of the producers for “being cruel” to a younger lead actress, who lodged a complaint against her.

Now, the star joins “Isono” as Sarah, an enigmatic woman who comes to Vosloorus with an agenda. Sarah is hired by pastor Abiola to work at the church. With her move to Vosloorus, she goes on a revenge path that causes devestation.

Sarah befriends Mary’s righthand man and son, Gabriel, and Mam Lili, House of Grace helper, to get more information and stir trouble in the Ndlovu household.

Motshegwa said that she was keen to bring this African female character to life. “I am excited to offer an interpretation to an African female character who could easily be lost in the cracks of society.