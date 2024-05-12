Mother’s role in advancing society

By Flora Teckie Mother’s Day, on May 12, is a celebration of motherhood, and the role of our mothers in advancing our families and our communities.

While in a family both parents share in the responsibility of educating and guiding their children, the mother is given recognition as the first educator of humanity. According to the Baháí Writings, “Mothers are the first educators, the first mentors; and truly it is the mothers who determine the happiness, the future greatness, the courteous ways and learning and judgement, the understanding and the faith of their little ones” and “If the mother is educated then her children will be well taught. When the mother is wise, then will the children be led into the path of wisdom. If the mother be religious she will show her children how they should love God. If the mother is moral she guides her little ones into the ways of uprightness”.

Our children receive their formal education at school, but it is at home that their character is developed, and their moral and spiritual attitudes are formed. Home is the first environment in which they learn the values of compassion, trustworthiness, tolerance, peace, and social responsibility. “A child needs a nurturing environment and wise guidance in the first years of life in order to develop sound character and a well-trained mind. If the mother is unable, because of her own deficiencies, to provide her children with experiences which will equip them for later, formal schooling, they will find themselves at a serious, often crippling, disadvantage,” says the Baháí International Community, in one of its statements. Therefore, it is important to prepare our daughters to be good educators, to be good mentors.

Of course, education and empowerment of women and girls is necessary, not only because they are the first educators, but also for the well-being and advancement of society. As the Baháí International Community states: “Girls will not only render service to humanity as mothers and first educators of the next generation, but, as women, they will make special contributions to the creation of a just world order -- an order characterised by vigour, cooperation, harmony, and a degree of compassion never before witnessed in history”.

Mothers can empower the new generation to transform society. They can instil in their children the self-esteem, respect for others, and love for humanity: essential for building peaceful communities and advancing civilisation. There is no natural limit to women's abilities, and the way must be open for girls and women to enter equally all spheres of human endeavour, in addition to learning to be good educators for their children. It is the Bahá’í view that: “… men and women are equal in the sight of God … there is no distinction to be made between them. The only difference between them now is due to lack of education and training.