Motor industry remembers Palesa Malatji

Palesa Malatji, 17, dreamt of becoming a Pharmacist and took extra classes after school to improve her matric marks. But instead of being one of the more than 921 000 matrics writing their Senior National Certificate in November this year, this learner of the Ntsako Secondary School in Soshanguve, north-west of Pretoria, was raped and murdered in May 2023 on her way home after attending an extra class.

Officials of the South African Police Service (SAPS) promised Palesa’s family that the results of the DNA will be known in weeks and they will be kept abreast of any developments in the investigation. “It has been months and no updates is forthcoming from the Police . It was all just a publicity stunt. Saying the right words and making promises that her case will be a priority. Everyone has already forgotten about her,” says Thabiso Malatji, her uncle. According to him not a day goes by that her family aren’t mourning Palesa. “It is devastating and hurtful, especially for her mother who has taken the brutal death of her first born very bad. One does not wish this upon anyone.

“Children in our neighbourhood don’t feel safe anymore. Whoever did this, is still living amongst us in our community.” The Motor Industry Staff Association, the majority trade union in the retail motor industry representing more than 63 000 members, wants to highlight the devastating impact of gender-based-violence on families and communities this year as part of the Union’s 16-Days of Non-violence against Women and Children campaign. Martlé Keyter, its chief executive officer for operations, said the union cannot allow that victims like Palesa to become just another number. Murder in South Africa has climbed by a staggering 77% from 15 554 in 2011/2012 to 27 494 in 2022. The country experienced its highest murder rate in two decades.

Thabiso, the youngest of six siblings, says Palesa was a hard worker and very dedicated to make a success. Her body was found on 26 May. She was last seen at school in the afternoon, just after having finished attending extra classes. The Rietgat Police Station could not help the family to search for Palesa when she was reported missing because the SAPS had no vehicle available to assist with a search.

When Gauteng Education MEC, Matome Chiloane, visited Palesa's family and school, he promised that she was not just a statistic. He also promised that money had been set aside to procure patrollers and intensify the safety strategy at schools. According to Thabiso the family now realises that they have no guarantee that Palesa’s murderer will be arrested to see justice done. “I leave everything in God’s Hands. I believe that if they are not punished in this life, they will be punished after this life when they must answer to God.”