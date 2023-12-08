Motorists warned to abide by road rules

Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) Chief Commissioner Yolanda Faro, has issued a warning to motorists to abide by the law or face the consequences this festive season. She said the Tshwane metro police were ready to clamp down on unlawful activities by applying the necessary legal force.

Faro spoke against miscreant behaviour in a recorded message to residents, motorists and the metro police ahead of the launch of the TMPD’s festive season road operations on the N1 highway near Petroport garage today. The warning came as traffic volumes on SA roads were expected to peak next week with many holidaymakers travelling to various destinations for the festive period. Faro said: “We have now entered the busiest season of the year where people will be celebrating, travelling and throwing parties. The TMPD wishes everyone a safe festive season. Travelling safely can be achieved by obeying the rules of the road and not driving while intoxicated.”

She urged motorists to be patient as they encounter countless road blocks on the road due to increased visibility of law-enforcement departments. “The TMPD has intensified road operations patrols, bylaw operations and road safety campaigns. This is done to ensure safety for all road road users and the community at large,” she added. While wishing everyone well over Christmas and New Year, Faro pleaded for responsible celebrations.

“Parties where alcohol is used cannot be avoided, however, they can be controlled. If someone has had one too many never allow such a person to drive. And rather allocate a sober driver or ride-sharing services,”she said. The metro police officers, she said, must be proud of themselves for working hard this season to save lives and be peacemakers on the road. “As your leader I am very proud of your hard work. You put your lives in danger every day. You protect others and I encourage you to be alert and vigilant,”Faro said.

She also encouraged officers not to take bribes but arrest those who offer them. “Frustrate criminals with your visibility and prevent crime. Apply the necessary legal force on criminals. Lastly, protect and pray for others. Work as a team and support each other. I thank your family for understanding that you must be absent from home to serve your community,”she said. The festive season operations are aimed at reducing road accidents, fatalities, injuries, and traffic offences in Tshwane over the festive season.