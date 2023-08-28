Mpumalanga Tourism Expo returns to promote domestic tourism in SA, Mpumalanga

Pretoria - The third annual Mpumalanga Tourism Expo, hosted by Jakada Holdings (Pty) Ltd in partnership with the Mpumalanga Tourism & Parks Agency, will take place at the Riverside Mall from from September 29 to October 1, 2023. The aim of the expo is to promote domestic tourism in South Africa and the Mpumalanga province. Furthermore, the tourism expo is a vehicle for regional tourism integration in the spirit of the Triland agreement signed between Mpumalanga, the Kingdom of Eswatini and Mozambique.

“The third annual Mpumalanga Tourism Expo is geared to provide a platform to 44 tourism products to showcase their tourism products and services to the domestic and regional markets,” said Xolani Mthethwa, founder and chief executive officer of Jakada Holdings. “This year, we want to increase the number of exhibitors to include some of the provinces in South Africa. Twelve hosted buyers from Gauteng, Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, Mozambique and the Kingdom of Eswatini will be invited to attend the expo to interact with the exhibitors to learn about the tourism products on offer in the province.” Xolani Mthethwa, founder and chief executive officer of Jakada Holdings. Picture: Supplied Mduduzi Vilakazi, acting chief executive officer of the Mpumalanga Tourism & Parks Agency, said: “The Mpumalanga Tourism Expo continues to be a perfect platform for the promotion and growth of tourism in the province.