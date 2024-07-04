Mr Eugene Modise Foundation to host Entrepreneurs Expo

The Mr Eugene Modise Foundation is thrilled to announce the Let’s Grow Your Business Entrepreneurs Expo, set to take place on July 13 and 14 at the prestigious Mzansi Resort in Mabopane. This highly anticipated event is poised to become a cornerstone for entrepreneurs seeking to expand their businesses and connect with industry leaders.

The expo will feature a dynamic lineup of speakers, interactive workshops, and networking opportunities designed to inspire and equip entrepreneurs with the tools they need for success. Attendees can expect to gain invaluable insights from seasoned business professionals and thought leaders. Event highlights are keynote speakers, including renowned business leaders and successful entrepreneurs will share their stories and strategies for growth, hands-on sessions covering topics such as digital marketing, funding, business planning, and innovation, and a platform for entrepreneurs to connect, collaborate, and explore potential partnerships. There will also be an exhibition showcasing products and services from local businesses and startups.

Eugene Modise, founder of the Mr Eugene Modise Foundation, expressed his excitement about the event: “Our goal with the ‘Let’s Grow Your Business’ Entrepreneurs Expo is to provide a supportive environment where entrepreneurs can learn, network, and thrive. We believe in the power of community and collaboration, and this event is a testament to that belief.” The event is free to attend, and registration is open to all aspiring and established entrepreneurs. Spaces are limited, so early registration is encouraged. The Mr Eugene Modise Foundation is dedicated to empowering individuals and communities through education, mentorship, and entrepreneurship. By providing resources and support, the Foundation aims to foster economic growth and sustainable development.