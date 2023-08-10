Mrs SA finalist Lesego Nkuna aims to inspire responsible parenting

Noxolo Miya Pretoria - Mrs South Africa 2023 finalist Lesego Nkuna of Mamelodi, hopes to inspire responsible parenting through her participation in the pageant.

The mother of three said her mission in the pageant was to advocate for and empower parents navigating the challenges of post-relationship or post-marital life, while amplifying messages of responsible parenting. The 38-year-old described herself as a student, social entrepreneur, leader without a title, woman empowerment ambassador, soccer mom, proud wife, lover of education and an advocate for positive co-parenting. “I am a Pretoria girl through and through and had an amazing childhood with a loving family. I was born and bred in Mamelodi and Garsfontein, and I attended Mogale Primary School, Lynnwood Ridge Primary School and The Glen High School. I later did my degree at Rhodes University and Wits Business School,” she said.

Lesego said although she had been interested in beauty pageants from a young age, she could not enter Miss SA “due to the strict rules at the time. I couldn’t enter because of my height; I was considered a shortie”. However, Mrs SA’s inclusivity has now allowed her to do something that had always been close to her heart. On its website, it is stated that Mrs SA prides itself on its commitment to diversity, uplifting and celebrating women of all races, religion, culture and abilities. “We have been very conscious and supportive of the breaking of stereotypes that hold women back.

“Ageism is one such stigma that we want to shatter.” Nkuna said: “I am humbled and honoured to have been selected to participate in Mrs SA. This platform will enable me to amplify important messages about responsible parenting, and I am excited to be part of this amazing journey. “As a parent, I know how challenging it can be to raise children, and I want to use this opportunity to inspire other single parents to never give up and to always put their children first.”