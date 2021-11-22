Multi-talented GrèY GalxY back with new EP

Pretoria - The multi-talented musician from Soshanguve, GrèY GalxY, has just released an EP titled Vhotenda, TshiVenda for “he has agreed” or “they have agreed”. The EP was released on all online music stores October 21 and is gaining more and more listeners by the day.

It features the likes of Pro Monate, Elo8Beatz, Dess Da Deejay, Twist N & Sje Konka, Christopher Kadelfus, Lungile and Chronik to name a few. There is also Billydon Mokantas, who has been a real influence in a lot that GrèY has achieved this year. Before venturing into making Vhotenda, they had released a single titled Kaffer, following in the steps of the great Arthur Mafokate. The song was based on the content of its lyrics, the vulgar language being used and the name of the song.

GrèY, also known as Mr Weather Man, said it was no surprise to him that a venue in Pretoria shortened his performance after he performed the song, despite the love and appreciation he received from the audience. Vhotenda has eight tracks, all focused on the success GrèY GalxY is aiming for. It has something for everyone, including amapiano, and has lyrics in several South African languages such as Isizulu, Setswana, Sepitori, Xitsonga and English. However, TshiVenda is dominant, hence the Venda name, Vhotenda. “Every single song on this EP has an origin story and I love everything about the EP, but my personal favourite has to be Halo-Molo, the first song on the list featuring Lungile.

“Even though most people who got to hear the whole EP keep praising Vharanga Phanda, they love it even though many don't understand what it means since it's in TshiVenda.” He is in Limpopo following the high demand for his presence on stage. The most noticeable performance was one where he shared the stage with other big names from that province at Faranani Lodge, with Zozo and Sengere Super Beats the headliners of the show. He has been performing his pre-released songs with Mcdee Madhara from Zimbabwe and they are working on a compilation together.