Multimillion rand project to rehabilitate roads in Tshwane

THE City of Tshwane is making headway in its endeavour to rehabilitate roads and give a facelift to taxi ranks in different parts of the municipality.
This was highlighted by Mayor Cilliers Brink during his visit to Mamelodi to oversee work under way to rehabilitate J Maleleku Drive as part of a project to improve roads in the area at the cost of R20 million.
He expressed satisfaction that the project meant to improve the lifespan and standard of the roads in the area was in progress.
Brink was accompanied by MMC for Roads and Transport, Katlego Mathebe during a three-stop roads rehabilitation and maintenance project tour in Region 6, which included Mamelodi, Nellmapius and Lynnwood.
He said: “Proving that the City indeed prioritises service delivery for all, we began our visit in Mamelodi on J Maleleku Drive where a R20m road rehabilitation project to improve the lifespan and standard of the roads in the area was in progress.”
The project, he said, entailed removing the old asphalt and replacing it with a new layer, and was envisaged to be completed soon.
“The visit also provided us with an opportunity to engage with residents who expressed their appreciation for visible services in their communities,”he said.
The second stop of the visit was at the Nellmapius Taxi Rank, where he handed over a cost-effective ablution facility that would improve the conditions of the facility.
Last year in December Mathebe promised that the City would utilise a R2.6m budget in maintenance of taxi ranks in Mabopane station, Marabastad Asiatic Mogul and Nellmapius.
At the time she said work to be done at the identified taxi ranks would include the repair and upgrading of ablution blocks, rest rooms, office blocks, platform shelters and benches, as well as electrical works.
Brink expressed gratitude to Mathebe for spearheading the road rehabilitation and maintenance projects in various areas of Tshwane.
“Our next visit will be to Ga-Rankuwa and Mabopane in Region 1,”he said.
Brink and Mathebe also visited Lynnwood, where the City has partnered with a developer to expand the road and ease congestion at Lynnwood and Meerlust road.
“I am very pleased with this collaboration as it speaks to our whole-of-society approach, that is the metro working with different stakeholders to build a city that works for all. The Lynnwood and Meerlust road expansion and upgrade project is valued at R24m and the City could not have done this alone. I would like to thank the private developer for working with us,” he said.
Pretoria News