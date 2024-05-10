Multimillion rand project to rehabilitate roads in Tshwane

THE City of Tshwane is making headway in its endeavour to rehabilitate roads and give a facelift to taxi ranks in different parts of the municipality. This was highlighted by Mayor Cilliers Brink during his visit to Mamelodi to oversee work under way to rehabilitate J Maleleku Drive as part of a project to improve roads in the area at the cost of R20 million.

He expressed satisfaction that the project meant to improve the lifespan and standard of the roads in the area was in progress. Brink was accompanied by MMC for Roads and Transport, Katlego Mathebe during a three-stop roads rehabilitation and maintenance project tour in Region 6, which included Mamelodi, Nellmapius and Lynnwood. He said: “Proving that the City indeed prioritises service delivery for all, we began our visit in Mamelodi on J Maleleku Drive where a R20m road rehabilitation project to improve the lifespan and standard of the roads in the area was in progress.”

The project, he said, entailed removing the old asphalt and replacing it with a new layer, and was envisaged to be completed soon. “The visit also provided us with an opportunity to engage with residents who expressed their appreciation for visible services in their communities,”he said. The second stop of the visit was at the Nellmapius Taxi Rank, where he handed over a cost-effective ablution facility that would improve the conditions of the facility.

Last year in December Mathebe promised that the City would utilise a R2.6m budget in maintenance of taxi ranks in Mabopane station, Marabastad Asiatic Mogul and Nellmapius. At the time she said work to be done at the identified taxi ranks would include the repair and upgrading of ablution blocks, rest rooms, office blocks, platform shelters and benches, as well as electrical works. Brink expressed gratitude to Mathebe for spearheading the road rehabilitation and maintenance projects in various areas of Tshwane.