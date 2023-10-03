Municipal strike: SAPS asked to beef up security in Tshwane after violent attacks

Pretoria - The City of Tshwane MMC for Roads and Transport Katlego Mathebe has called on the SAPS to beef up efforts to protect the municipality following violent attacks on two Tshwane Bus Services buses. The two buses’ windows, windscreens and doors were damaged after being pelted with stones and objects.

The buses were on their way back to the depot, travelling on Kgosi Mampuru Street, when they came under attack. City spokesperson Selby Bokaba on Friday said: “Forty-seven buses were dispatched for the morning shift to ferry commuters from various parts of the city. Fortunately, there were no commuters on those buses. The City has now taken a decision to withdraw all the buses, so bus operations will be suspended until further notice.” The City of Tshwane has called for the SAPS to protect its properties after Tshwane Bus Services buses and other vehicles came under attack. Picture: Supplied Mathebe, on the other hand, strongly condemned the stoning of the municipality’s buses. She said the City won’t be deterred and would work to ensure that buses are back on the road.

“It is unacceptable that commuters continue to experience disruption of bus services due to criminal elements. Many residents rely on the City’s transport service to reach their places of work, school and other important destinations,” she said. Mathebe said the City would do a full assessment and follow up on the matter with the SAPS for investigation. “I would also like to call on the various levels of SAPS and Crime Intelligence to intensify efforts to maintain law and order in the capital city,” she said.

The City’s vehicles and properties have been under attack since workers affiliated to the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) went on an unprotected strike in July. Ten windows at Tshwane House were broken during an EFF-led march last week to demand the reinstatement of dismissed workers who were fired for participating in the unlawful strike. Bokaba said: “Ten windows were broken when rocks and other assortments were thrown at the building. Five of the windows are along Lilian Ngoyi Street, while the other five are located at the executive mayor’s office side. Five people have been arrested in connection with the attack and are facing charges of malicious damage to property.”