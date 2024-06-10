Murder of Soshanguve siblings sparks calls for intense policing

Fresh calls have been made to intensify policing in Soshanguve following the death of two children who took bullets meant for their father last Sunday afternoon. The Mashaba siblings Tinyiko, 7, and Mpfumo, 4, were shot and killed by a man who was looking for their father in what was believed to be linked to extortion practices at Changing Spot informal settlement in Soshanguve. The perpetrator, who is still on the run, also burnt the shack with the two children inside.

Yesterday, family, friends and community members gathered in Soshanguve Block H to bid farewell to the siblings, who were later laid to rest at Soshanguve Crossing Cemetery. Tinyiko and Mpfumo were described as “happy children" who loved to dance. Pupils from Lesedi Primary School rendered a few items in memory of their Grade 2 classmate Tinyiko.

Her class teacher, Jeanet Mabapa, described Tinyiko as a girl who was always happy, but they would “constantly clash about some of her school work”. Gospel musician Solly Moholo also attended the funeral and expressed his concerns about the crimes happening in Soshanguve. Parents Itumeleng Mashaba and Louis Manganye during the funeral service of their daughters Mpfumo, 4, and Tinyiko, 7. Picture: Oupa Mokoena / Independent Newspapers The siblings’ obituary was read by family members, while the school band gave them a musical send-off.

Justice and Correctional Services Minister, Ronald Lamola, said: “It is unconscionable that such horrific incident occurs during a period when our country is commemorating Child Protection Week.” Lamola said this incident highlighted the urgent need for swift action from law enforcement to bring perpetrators to book. “The full might of the law must be demonstrated to ensure justice for the victims and their families.”

Earlier in the week, Gauteng MEC of Community Safety, Faith Mazibuko, condemned what she called the senseless killing of the two children. She called upon the government and police officers to work tirelessly to make sure that the perpetrator is brought to book. “I am urging the community members to be united to fight against crime and prevent such things from happening in the future,” she said.

Mazibuko also encouraged Soshanguve residents to download the e-panic button app that was recently launched by her department. Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane also said he was extremely shocked and saddened by an incident. He said the department took swift measures to support those affected by this incident. District and Childline social workers were dispatched to Lesedi Primary School and the bereaved family to provide necessary counselling and trauma support.