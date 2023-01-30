Murdered Olievenhoutbosch resident Rimokeng Maphisa’s family relieved after alleged killer’s court appearance

Pretoria - The family of murdered Olievenhoutbosch resident Rimokeng Maphisa are relieved that the wheels of justice have finally started turning following the appearance of her alleged killer in the Atteridgeville Magistrate's Court today. As far as the family of 32-year-old Maphisa was concerned, they wanted to find out what happened or may have led to the gruesome murder of their relative on December 19.

Uncle, Ezekiel Maphisa said from the rumours they heard, his niece had gone to ask for a cellphone charger from her neighbour and alleged killer's house, on the same street five houses away, in Olievenhoutbosch. He said that same night the neighbour's house and another house in the area were allegedly robbed by criminals, however, the neighbour allegedly suspected that his niece knew or was involved in the housebreaking. The following day on December 20, he said the neighbour along with her accomplices went to accost his niece and allegedly beat her up with sjamboks, even though they did not report the robbery to the local police.

They then abducted his niece and took her to the neighbours' nearby farm where they continued to assault her and even went as far as breaking her arms. Eventually, he said she (the niece) was allegedly taken to a place not far from the farm to another farm and left to die. "We are relieved that finally, our daughter will get justice. We commend the investigating officers from Erasmia police who worked tirelessly to show that there are pockets of excellence within the police force."

Maphisa added that previously the alleged killer was apprehended by the Olievenhoutbosch police but later released under suspicious circumstances as material went missing from the docket. He said the family had been so desperate for justice, and dismayed with the alleged killer's release that they had sought the services of a private investigator to assist them. "Rimokeng was a very quiet person who kept to herself. She was teaching English in South Korea and then in China before Covid-19 hit and she was just about to return there in February before all of this happened."

"Her knowing robbers is a far-fetched lie, she liked nice things but she worked hard for what she had. We want to hear from the killers what exactly transpired since all we've heard is rumours from people who saw bits and pieces, so we can heal this pain we have," Maphisa said. In court, a young woman believed to be the neighbour allegedly responsible for the murder appeared in the dock alongside a male accomplice. The court was informed that charges had been withdrawn against the second accused as he had turned state witness.