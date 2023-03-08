Murunwa Makwarela tells Tshwane officials to stop playing politics and start work

This was during a meeting held before city manager Johann Mettler yesterday broke the news that Makwarela had been disqualified as a councillor by virtue of being declared insolvent by the Gauteng High Court in 2016.

Makwarela assured workers that he was in charge to steady the ship, especially in the wake of tumultuous political developments in the metro.

Makwarela’s ascension to the top post was greeted by political drama when he surprisingly broke ranks with multiparty coalition partners and sided with the ANC and EFF, which backed him for the position.

He said: “I had the opportunity to meet with officials in the office of the executive mayor as a way to encourage them to continue performing their duties, to serve Tshwane residents and not get distracted by ongoing political developments in the City.”