Music a healer for DJ Msoja SA

Pretoria - Most people dislike living next to a tavern because of the noise, but for DJ Msoja SA this has proven to be a blessing. Born Tshepo Malope and a former resident of Hammanskraal, his family relocated to Mpumalanga in 2007.

“Since then we have lived near a tavern, where the music was too loud every weekend. I got used to the loudness and started enjoying it. In fact, I felt peace,” DJ Msoja SA said. “That was when I realised that music was a healer. In the genre that I produce, the purpose of it is to make listeners change their mood to epic.” And then DJ Msoja SA was born, at Thokoza in KwaMhlanga to be precise. “I started this musical journey back in secondary school. That’s where I fell in love with music.”

Today he is a DJ and producer of Afro house, electronic dance and Afro tech music. DJ Msoja SA is inspired by DJ Vitoto and Martin Garrix “because the music that they bless us with is super beautiful”. “I just love their craft so much. I produce music based on my emotion. When I am in a bad situation, I take all the anger to create music. That’s why most of my music sounds angry.

“I can’t produce during the day. I always produce at night when it’s quiet enough – from 11pm until the project is finished.” He elaborated: “There is a lot of meaning in my music, but the one thing that my music does is to let all the bad emotion out of people through dancing.” He has collaborated with some of the biggest names in his chosen genres, hit makers such as Afro Brotherz, TorQue MusiQ, InQfive, Patrick J and others. As he put it, the list is very long.

DJ Msoja SA enjoys playing for a crown. “When I am booked at a specific place, I choose the playlist that is guaranteed to make everyone in the venue dance. And also I engage and communicate with my fans.” The best part about the profession, he says, is when artists and producers help each other out. He said: “We have a belief that if one of us made it up, automatically we will all do. I’m connected to everyone in my circle.”

DJ Msoja SA has had many hit songs, but singles out Helicopter as the best. It was his first song that got recognised by an established artist. “In 2019 a DJ from YFM played the song on air and everyone liked it, including the host Supta. From that moment I got connected with other big artists. “Also, Code Red on which I featured Afro Brotherz. It became huge when Fantas De DJ played it on Lockdown House Party, which was hosted on Channel O by Shimza and PH.”

DJ Msoja SA is already working on his next EP, titled The Prince of Dance, to drop soon under the Portugal-based label ZK Music Records. As with most musicians, DJ Msoja SA spent the hard lockdown period creating a new style of music and taking his sound to the next level. He also learnt a few music tricks to support his craft and for the first time featured on YTKO on YFM, hosted by Supta.

All in all, he believes the Covid-19 outbreak and lockdown taught many artists to save money. The producer also expressed his view on the impact of the internet on music, saying it has become very good for marketing and promotions. “Everyone is on their phones. You can promote music for free, unlike the old days where you sold CDs one by one. I also got a lot of great opportunities and information from the internet that helped me to develop my brand. With the number of followers I have, I believe I’m still winning the game.“