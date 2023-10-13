Musician Master Rich pushing re-released single ‘Stampede’ ahead of festive season

Pretoria - Music star Master Rich, born Rhulani Richard Maluleke in Limpopo, is on a promotional tour for his re-released single, Stampede. He has already done interviews and introduced his song on radio stations and urged his fans to look out for more in the coming days.

The single (Stampede) was first released in 2017, and is being re-branded for the festive season. Master Rich completed his basic education at Jim Yingwani High School and moved to Gauteng to further his studies. He obtained his National Diploma in Public Management and Administration in 2000. “But by then, my mind was already elsewhere,” he said. “I had achieved my dreams academically, but the entertainment bug was not about to leave me alone.

“I then started dancing at cultural events and parties; all these happened in 1998 when I enrolled as a first-year student at then Technikon Northern Gauteng. “I joined a school music group known as TNG Band as a singer and performer.” In 2002 he recorded his first demo at the studio of the legendary disco king Condry Ziqubu in Alexandra, Joburg.

In 2005 Rich joined the Shangaan disco producer’s recording studio as a bookings administrator and recording artist. In 2008 he recorded his first album titled Sugar Daddy through his brand name, Master Rich, released in 2010 under MM Family Records, which he co-owned with pharmacist and businessman Ronald Mabunda. The album was distributed by Coolspot Music Company, produced by Mapendani and mixed by the iconic Joe Shirimani.

In 2012 he established his label, Elephant Strides Records Pty Ltd, which released his second album in 2014. He also scouted a new R&B musician called Ownchei on the same year. In 2017 he recorded and released his much-loved song Stampede.