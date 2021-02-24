Mzansi’s top maths and science matric pupil, Karla Reinecke, tells how she did it

Pretoria - Karla Reinecke, a matriculant from Hoërskool Waterkloof, has attributed her achievements in the exams to a combination of things. Reinecke, 18, is the top maths and science learner in the country. She achieved 100% for physical science, 100% for AP (arithmetic progression) maths and 98% for maths. For her, there was no escaping the genius gene with both parents in the IT industry. When asked who she thought had rubbed off on her more, she replied: “I think both. My dad is a programmer and my mom is involved with business analytics, so it’s both. “Come to think of it, we might be smarter than I thought, because my brother is also quite clever.” And while one might assume that, since Reinecke’s parents were in the IT industry, she would follow suit, she said that she would be attending North West University to study a BSc in biochemistry.

Reinecke said during the exams she followed a study routine that allowed her to prioritise her academic and leisure time.

“I think that with all that time on your hands you were forced to study, because there was literally nothing else to do.”

And when she needed to blow off some steam she turned to her favourite TV series, Gilmore Girls.

She said that in order to do well, the most important thing was being in tune with how one operated.

“There are a few fundamentals and tips that I think all learners should follow during exams. Like getting enough rest, and not only starting to study the night before an exam.

“But for the rest, I’d advise people to know themselves better. And practice what works for them.“

