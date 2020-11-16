Nasrec Covid-19 field hospital unveiled for those who test positive while writing matric exams

Pretoria - The Gauteng Department of Education has unveiled the Nasrec Covid-19 field hospital and it would as of today become the official examination centre for Covid-19 positive learners sitting down for their final matric exams. Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona said they had set up the hospital and officially opened it on Sunday to accommodate learners who had tested positive for Covid-19. Mabona said students who moved to the facility would be accommodated there for a period of 10 days which may be extended, depending on how they fared, while others would be allowed to go home. He said the department had opted to open the centre to better manage all of the learners who were positive, and they would be working alongside the Department of Health to ensure all those at the centre were safe. Invigilators according to Mabona would be dressed in the full personal protective equipment from head covers, protective glasses, disposable shoe covers, and gloves for their safety.

“We want to assure the invigilators that they will be safe at all times while at the centre, hence our move to involve officials from the Department of Health. We will be making sure that they are in no way at risk of getting infected.”

Mabona said as of Thursday the department had 10 learners who had indicated possible symptoms however by Sunday six had already been cleared.

He said they could confirm that as of today they had three learners at the Nasrec field hospital as the fourth learner had also been cleared.

Mabona said they were monitoring two learners who were still awaiting their results but so far of the learners at the hospital two were from Tshwane South with one from Sedibeng West.

