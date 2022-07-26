Nathi Mthethwa’s 100-metre R22m flag monument still on department’s agenda

Tshwarelo Hunter Mogakane Pretoria - Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has again provoked negative sentiments around his intention to erect a 100-metre, R22 million flag monument, which he says is aimed at fostering social cohesion in SA.

In a video that went viral on social media in May, President Cyril Ramaphosa told Black Business Council members he had instructed Mthethwa to “cancel that thing” following a backlash from civil society and political parties. This forced Mthethwa to put the project on hold, a move that received widespread praise. But the DA said it was dismayed after finding out Mthethwa was still considering the project. “Despite the public uproar and a direct order from Ramaphosa, Mthethwa has again put his R22m flag on the table. “In answer to a DA parliamentary question, he revealed the project ‘will be referred to Cabinet for further discussion and a final decision’. Mthethwa seems to have learnt nothing from the anger the project almost unanimously elicited from South Africans,” said DA spokesperson on sport, arts and culture, Tsepo Mhlongo.

“Asked whether he plans a public participation process, the minister said ‘the infrastructure unit implements infrastructure projects. There is therefore no need for a public participation process to guide the unit… ’ “It is truly astounding that the infrastructure unit can find no other worthwhile project to invest in. Under Minister Mthethwa’s watch numerous museums, art galleries and heritage sites are crumbling,” Mhlongo said. The Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa also weighed in. “We will oppose the minister’s action because clearly there is no willingness to listen to the people.

“We represent traditional leaders who preside over thousands of rural villages with a dire lack of sporting facilities. This results in our children entertaining themselves at taverns where today they get killed, or die under mysterious circumstances,” said its president, Kgoshi Lameck Mokoena. He said rural villages only had a few national sporting heroes to celebrate, such as Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi and runner Caster Semenya, due to undiscovered talent. “Mthethwa must think of his legacy. One day he must be able to say, ‘I have produced 100 sporting heroes from rural areas, instead of a 100-metre pole in Freedom Park. There are many sporting codes; the talent is there, but there is no conducive environment to thrive. This results in substance abuse and teenage pregnancy,” Mokoena said. Pretoria News