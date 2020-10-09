National down syndrome awareness month to bring attention to those that have genetic disorder

Pretoria - This year national down syndrome awareness month will bring attention to the violence against individuals with the genetic disorder and police can expect to see the face of Nathaniel Julies at every police station. Deputy chairperson of the Down Syndrome Association of Pretoria and chairperson of Down Syndrome South Africa Dr Baatile Komane said communities must start realising that individuals with down syndrome are visible. She said she always uses the slogan “making the invisible visible” because anyone can easily identify their looks. Komane said they will be having awareness talks and sensitising of down syndrome at community police stations to appeal to the government to listen to the call for justice and respect the lives of all. “The case with Nathaniel Julies was an unforeseen tragedy but we must know this, that policeman comes from the community and has seen a child like Nathaniel before.This is why I have initiated that we put Nathaniel's picture in every police station in South Africa so that they can recognise the face,” she said She emphasised that the police were the first line of defence and everyone expected to protect the community must start by protecting the vulnerable first.

This also spoke to not only down syndrome individuals but each and every person with disabilities had to be prioritised.

Komane said the most important thing was for the community to be able to identify them by their physical appearance.

The first thing to look for is their eyes which are slanted and they also have smaller ears, mouth and nose.

Komane said most of them were short and also have problems with speech and articulating themselves because of the small mouth that is not accommodating the tongue.

“We want the community to be able to understand and be able to tap into their worlds because we have had talks, done marches and awareness campaigns and now it is time for the community to step up and know more. I think we are now tired of being able to tap into the community’s world and it is up to us now to turn the tables,” she said.

On October 17 and 18 the Down Syndrome South Africa organisation including all other member associations in the country will host a 21km run, walk and ride.

Komane explained that the 21km signified the 21 chromosomes in down syndrome individuals whereas most human beings have only two.

She said they will also have a “rock my sock” where they wear two different socks on their feet.

This was to highlight that down syndrome individuals were different but in a special way and they should not be sidelined.

Down Syndrome Association of Pretoria is located in Lyttelton Manor in Centurion.

