File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo has chastised AfriForum for insinuating that the SAPS was incapable of resolving its own problems. This comes after the group urged the national police commissioner to urgently appoint an expert to do an audit of the health and living conditions of dogs at the SAPS Roodeplaat canine breeding unit in Pretoria since an outreak of parvovirus left 71 dogs dead.

“If the SAPS declines the help, AfriForum will consider steps to compel the SAPS to avoid more preventable deaths at their units,” AfriForum’s Ian Cameron warned.

Naidoo said an internal investigation was under way to establish if there had been negligence on the part of any member tasked with the safekeeping of the dogs and facilities, but he could not say more at this stage.

He said the police had their own processes in place to conduct such an investigation.