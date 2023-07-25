National Press Club pays tribute to late journalists

Pretoria - The National Press Club has sent condolences to families of four journalists who lost their lives under various circumstances last week. SABC camerawoman Moleboheng Khaeane, Mafikeng FM journalist Bobby Serame, veteran KwaZulu-Natal photographer Bongani Mbatha and respected entertainment journalist Welcome Skosana all died under different circumstances.

Khaeane died in a car crash on the N1 outside Bloemfontein on Thursday morning, while Serame died after a short illness on the same day. Independent Media’s Mbatha was shot and killed at his house outside Durban on Tuesday, while entertainment writer Skhosana died on Wednesday. In a statement, National Press Club chairperson Antoinette Slabbert said: “Every democracy relies on the media, as the Fourth Estate, to ensure its citizenry is informed of developments that affect their lives and when we lose colleagues like we did this week, it hurts our democracy like it did their families and friends.

“The National Press Club dips its flag in honouring these media workers and agents for democracy and plurality of voices in the media landscape of our country. “The club sends its heartfelt condolences to their families, colleagues and friends during this hour of pain and need. “We wish to thank each and everyone of them for their dedication and contribution to the craft of journalism and for making sure our nation’s story was delivered to our communities uncensored,” said Slabbert.