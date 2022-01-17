National Treasury gives Tshwane R142m to create 9 000 work opportunities

Pretoria - The Community and Social Development Services Department has officially launched its recruitment drive funded by the Presidential Employment Stimulus Programme to create work opportunities. MMC Peggy de Bruin yesterday revealed that, as part of the programme, the City of Tshwane was allocated R146 215 000 by the National Treasury to create 9 000 of these work opportunities for a period of six months.

She said they were set to recruit applicants from the existing Expanded Public Works Programme database that has 150 000 registered job seekers. "To ensure that the process is aligned with our values of fairness and transparency, the City is implementing its lottery recruitment system, which is an electronic random draw. "The system works independently without any influence by electronically selecting applicants from our Expanded Public Works Programme database.

"Following selection, the process of contracting applicants is managed by the Expanded Public Works Programme division within the Community and Social Development Services Department," De Bruin said. She said registration on the database was open and job seekers between the ages of 18 and 60 should bring along a certified copy of their identity document and proof of residence. They must be attached to the registration form. The registration forms are currently available at the Expanded Public Works Programme division, Office G03, Ou Raadsaal Building, Church Square, Pretoria CBD.