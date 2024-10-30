National zoo in city a hive of activity as it marks 125 years of existence

The National Zoological Garden in Pretoria has been buzzying with activity during the past two weeks as visitors enjoy exclusive specials to mark its 125th birthday - and this past weekend was no different. Each weekend, the first 125 visitors gained free entry, and tickets were 50% off, daily, providing a great opportunity for all to explore the zoo at a reduced cost.

Visitors also enjoyed a variety of daily activities designed to inform educate and entertain. These included school lessons for young learners, animal talks, and zoo adventure sessions, where visitors can experience lion feeding, giraffe interaction, gorilla enrichment, and alligator feeding. These activities offer a closer look at the fascinating animals that call the zoo home, while providing an opportunity to learn more about the importance of conservation and the care provided to the animals. In addition, progress is being made in the ongoing facility enhancement project, with renovations at most animal enclosures now almost done. Revamping of 116 display enclosures is complete. The revamping of 15 more enclosures is nearing completion.

The Nubian ibex, a desert-dwelling goat species found in mountainous areas of northern and north-east Africa, and the Middle East. Picture: Jacques Naude / Independent Newspapers Over the past two years, the National Zoological Garden has been dedicated to upgrading its infrastructure, beginning renovations in June 2022 and aiming for completion by the end of this year. Many enclosures have been completed, and in these areas the animals have returned to their newly-upgraded homes. Other animals are eagerly awaiting their turn as construction is nearing completion across the zoo. In enclosures where construction work is still in progress, animals are temporarily relocated within the zoo, with the majority still on display in alternative areas. The zoo has been a hub for South African wildlife research, public engagement and tourism over the past 125 years. It is home to more than 4 200 animals, from rainforest tarantulas to tigers and lions. Each of these creatures thrives under the expert husbandry of a team of dedicated biologists, curators and keepers who work to ensure the animals are housed in habit-appropriate enclosures. A group of African penguins. Picture: Jacques Naude / Independent Newspapers The white rhinoceros. Picture: Jacques Naude / Independent Newspapers The American alligator. Picture: Jacques Naude / Independent Newspapers