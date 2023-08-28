National Zoological Garden receives conservation award

Pretoria - Chadané Pretorius (conservation officer) and Kabelo Segodi (conservation worker) have been applauded by the National Zoological Garden in Pretoria for their dedication and efforts which have resulted in the garden winning the Pan-African Association of Zoos and Aquaria conservation award.
The pair are responsible for breeding the critically endangered African pancake tortoises (Malacochersus tornieri) as part of the reptile park team.
Reptile park curator Michael Adams said: “We are deeply honoured to receive the conservation award, particularly during Women’s Month, as we recognise the outstanding contributions of Chadané and Kabelo. Their exceptional achievements inspire us all, and reflect our ongoing commitment to fostering biodiversity and excellence in conservation.”
The garden noted that the distinction underscored Pretorius and Segodi’s passion for advancing biodiversity conservation, husbandry and awareness.
“As reportedly the first institution in South Africa to achieve the successful breeding of this species, the zoological garden has chalked up a significant milestone with the addition of four hatchlings. This accomplishment stands as a testament to its commitment to fostering biodiversity and adopting sustainable conservation practices,” Adams said.
He said the unique African species, had very specific husbandry requirements, and the incubation of these tortoise eggs was a long, complicated process.
“The new baby African pancake tortoises will directly contribute to the genetic viability of the worldwide captive breeding (or ex-situ) conservation efforts for this species and its studbook, which is a record of all the pancake tortoises in captivity worldwide. The garden will also exchange some of its new offspring with international zoos to maintain the genetic viability of the captive population,” he said.
Pretoria News