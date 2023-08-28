National Zoological Garden receives conservation award

Pretoria - Chadané Pretorius (conservation officer) and Kabelo Segodi (conservation worker) have been applauded by the National Zoological Garden in Pretoria for their dedication and efforts which have resulted in the garden winning the Pan-African Association of Zoos and Aquaria conservation award. The pair are responsible for breeding the critically endangered African pancake tortoises (Malacochersus tornieri) as part of the reptile park team.

Reptile park curator Michael Adams said: “We are deeply honoured to receive the conservation award, particularly during Women’s Month, as we recognise the outstanding contributions of Chadané and Kabelo. Their exceptional achievements inspire us all, and reflect our ongoing commitment to fostering biodiversity and excellence in conservation.” The garden noted that the distinction underscored Pretorius and Segodi’s passion for advancing biodiversity conservation, husbandry and awareness. The conservation award won by Pretoria Zoo. Picture: File “As reportedly the first institution in South Africa to achieve the successful breeding of this species, the zoological garden has chalked up a significant milestone with the addition of four hatchlings. This accomplishment stands as a testament to its commitment to fostering biodiversity and adopting sustainable conservation practices,” Adams said.