NativeDust credits hard work for his musical success

Pretoria - Limpopo DJ and producer NativeDust described himself as a good person who is always smiling. Born Amogelang Mahlare, he grew up in Lebowakgomo – and before he started making music, he had long fallen in love with Afro house and deep tech.

"I was young, but somehow these genres touched my soul. I was inspired by Da Capo Riderfiver02 and Caiiro. “On the side of deep tech, I followed The Godfathers of Deep House and KingTouch.” “In 2016, he shared my dream of producing the two genres to my friend Thatso.

“He introduced me to the production side of music, and that is where it all started. “After a year I made a hit called Redemial Love. It was so well received that I decided to make some more and more music.” After the success of the first single, he realised that the music industry was a jungle and that one needed to work even harder. “I learned that music production is hard work and to build your name out there, you have to work hard.

“You need to work hard, create a market for yourself and build up an audience. "When that is done, you can start a record label. It is also important to maintain contacts, build trust and respect the people you work with. NativeDust’s music has heavy emotional strings as well as related bass and chords.

His biggest hits to date are Redemial Love, Need You and Versions. When not doing music, he reads books and works out. He also participates in volunteer activities, in addition to learning new things from other producers. “My strength is that I am well organised, good communicator and I know how to work with people. I work hard, which I believe is the first step towards success.

“I love music, for example Dear Bae by Buddynice. I love this industry. My wish to have a large, established following to add to the young talent and others who appreciate me and my work.” His message to others who want to venture into the industry is not to rush into it and get it all wrong. “Be patient. Look out to people like my brothers, Avic Tim and Lusanda Mthiyane, who have worked hard to develop their craft.”