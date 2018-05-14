Ntsako Mahlangu was electrocuted by live wires that were left lying in the street by locals who illegally connected power to their households. Picture: Bongani Shilubane/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - The untimely death of a 9-year-old Winterveldt child, who was electrocuted on Saturday, might have been caused by negligence on the part of a contractor assigned to electrify part of the informal settlement.

Ntsako Mahlangu was playing football with his friends in the street near his home at the time of his death.

He was electrocuted by live wires that were left lying in the street by locals who illegally connected power to their households.

The live wires which took Ntsako's life were next to a hole dug by a contractor assigned by the City of Tshwane to electrify part of the area.

Utility Services MMC Darryl Moss said it would appear that the contractor did not follow the safety standards laid down by the City during the tendering stage.

“Assuming that the contractor was negligent, chances are that he or she will be blacklisted from any future contract. We can't have people not following rules and regulations,” he said.

Moss said there would be an investigation by the SAPS and the Department of Labour to determine the circumstances that led to the child's death.

“It is not up to us to find them guilty,” he said.

He, however, said it was important for contractors to meet the requirements of all the specifications in their contract.

“It is an absolute tragedy that the child’s life was cut short,” Moss said.

The child’s grandmother, Lindiwe Mahlangu, said Ntsako tried to avoid falling into the hole when he stumbled on the wires.

“He held on to the fence of a house nearby while trying to avoid slipping into the hole. He unfortunately stumbled on the electric wires lying on the ground.”

She suspected that the hole was dug by people fixing the underground water pipes.

“I got the message from people that my grandchild was shocked by live wires. I didn't want to go there because I was scared. His mother was at work.”

She said the family weren't sure whether the hole was dug by the City workers or Rand Water, but some people came to close it on Saturday night after the news broke of Ntsako’s death.

Mahlangu said the family was struggling to come to terms with the untimely death of Ntsako.

“We are still saddened by his death because we didn’t expect it,” she said. She described Ntsako as a playful child who was hard-working at school.

“He was doing Grade 3 and performing well at school. He also liked going to church,” she said.

Ward councillor Esther Matsomane said the illegal connection of electricity was a widespread problem in the area.

She said she was alerted about the problem of illegal connection after the boy’s death.

“I then called the City of Tshwane to send people to remove the cables on the ground.

"The problem here is with members of community who are connecting electricity illegally,” she said.

Motsomane said blame had to be apportioned to people who connected power illegally.

Police spokesperson Samuel Sebola said the child was rushed to a local clinic, where he was certified dead on arrival.

Sebola said an inquest docket was opened after the death was reported to them.

He said more investigations would be undertaken by interviewing people in the area and nurses at the clinic.

Ntsako will be laid to rest on Saturday at the local cemetery.

