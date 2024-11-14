Nellmapius clinic targeted again: fifth burglary raises security concerns

For the fifth time, robbers targeted the Nellmapius clinic in Mamelodi, despite 24-hour security guards on site. City of Tshwane MMC of Health Tshegofatso Mashabela has condemned the burglary incident that took place in the early hours of Tuesday.

She said: “We have been informed that unknown individuals unlawfully entered the clinic premises, resulting in a significant security breach.” She said burglars accessed the facility by climbing the perimeter fence and breaking through a small aluminium window located in the back room, allowing them entry into the clinic. “This break-in led to the theft of six computers, several headsets, and the complete set of clinic keys, which poses a risk of granting the perpetrators full access to the clinic.”

Three doors, including the one to the reception area, were also damaged during the incident. Mashabela said it was deeply concerning to note that this marks the fifth burglary incident at the clinic. “We have launched a comprehensive investigation into the matter to identify and apprehend those responsible and to prevent any future incidents,” she said.

Community members have been urged to assist in the investigation with information that could help in identifying the culprits or recovering the stolen property. Mashabela said: “Clinics are essential for servicing the health needs of our community, and it is crucial that they remain secure and operational.” She said the City is committed to ensuring the safety and security of all healthcare facilities. “We are currently reviewing our security protocols and will implement necessary enhancements to protect our clinics,” she said.

In August, Mashabela’s political party, the EFF, criticised the municipality's asset protection ability, citing "gross mismanagement" and "lack of accountability." That was after a burglary incident at the Olievenhoutbosch clinic, where 18 computers, two electronic gadgets, one tablet, six televisions and three wi-fi routers were stolen from the facility. Another break-in took place at Danville clinic in May, where at least 33 computers amounting to a loss of approximately R200 000 were stolen in Danville.