Networking, talks, showcase at businesswomen expo

Businesswomen showcased their products and services, supported each other, ministered to each other, and built heartfelt business relationships at the Confident Women in Business (CWIB) Expo on Friday.

CWIB is a community of businesswomen who are passionate about their faith and business, and a forum to inspire, encourage and support women in business. Christian businesswomen in any stage of their career or in business, can showcase their products and services, support each other, minister to each other, and build heartfelt business relationships.