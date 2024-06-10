Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLPretoria NewsNewsSportOpinionWorldMultimediaBusiness ReportLifestyle
Independent Online | Pretoria News
Search IOL
IOLPretoria NewsNewsSportOpinionWorldMultimediaBusiness ReportLifestyle
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Wednesday, June 12, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

Networking, talks, showcase at businesswomen expo

Robyn Bierman and Nadine Hardy-Silcock from Nutriseed And The Health Food Emporium at the CWIB Expo. Picture: Jacques Naude / Independent Newspapers

Robyn Bierman and Nadine Hardy-Silcock from Nutriseed And The Health Food Emporium at the CWIB Expo. Picture: Jacques Naude / Independent Newspapers

Published Jun 10, 2024

Share

Businesswomen showcased their products and services, supported each other, ministered to each other, and built heartfelt business relationships at the Confident Women in Business (CWIB) Expo on Friday.

CWIB is a community of businesswomen who are passionate about their faith and business, and a forum to inspire, encourage and support women in business. Christian businesswomen in any stage of their career or in business, can showcase their products and services, support each other, minister to each other, and build heartfelt business relationships.

The expo took place at Loft At Nine in Menlo Park, Pretoria. There were encouraging business talk, and a business development workshop.

Mariette van der Merwe, Christo de Jager, Thobeka Demana and Lefa Mamotsau during expo. Picture: Jacques Naude / Independent Newspapers
Founder of CWIB, Cerita Nagy, with Palesa Magubane during the expo. Picture: Jacques Naude / Independent Newspapers
Workshop with Nadine Hardy-Silcock on how to scale your business on Godly principles during the CWIB Expo. Picture: Jacques Naude / Independent Newspapers

Pretoria News

Related Topics:

educationpretoriasouth africawomenbusinessbeautifulnews