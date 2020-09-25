New Chinese ambassador Chen Xiaodong arrives in Pretoria

Pretoria - Former assistant foreign minister Chen Xiaodong has arrived in Pretoria to take the reins at the embassy as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to South Africa.

The position became vacant when former ambassador of China to South Africa Lin Songtian was recalled to Beijing in March, before international travel was globally put on hold amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chen, who has previously visited South Africa as a Chinese government official, said his new position as Beijing’s sixth ambassador to South Africa was an “honour”.

“In the context of profound changes in the international situation and the Covid-19 pandemic unseen in a century, it is more imperative than ever for China and South Africa to strengthen solidarity and co-operation,” said Chen on his arrival in Pretoria.

“As the new Chinese ambassador to South Africa at this special juncture, I am keenly aware of my responsibility and mission.