New city mental health wellness hospital to open in 2026

The Phelang Bonolo Healthcare Group has launched its newest mental health wellness private hospital in Montana, Pretoria. This milestone marks another step in Phelang Bonolo Healthcare’s mission to deliver exceptional healthcare and integrated solutions to communities across South Africa.

The facility is scheduled to open by early 2026 and will provide a wide range of mental health specialties and support, including psychiatrists, psychologists, occupational therapists and physiotherapists. The new wellness hospital in Montana is designed to offer state-of-the-art medical services and facilities, offering high quality diagnoses and treatment of all mental health issues. The event was joined by government officials, community leaders, and healthcare professionals.

Phelang Bonolo Healthcare Group founder and CEO Dr Jacky Rampedi said the Montana Wellness Hospital was a strategic initiative aimed at addressing the critical mental health needs within the Northern Tshwane community. He said the establishment of the mental wellness hospital was a testament of their unwavering commitment to enhancing mental health delivery in South Africa. “This facility represents our dedication to integrating preventative and curative care, ensuring that our community has access to the best possible mental health resources. We believe that a focus on mental wellness and preventative care is crucial for building a healthier future for all,” he said.

Rampedi said his vision of accessible, high-quality healthcare had driven the success of Botshilu Private Hospital in Soshanguve and partnerships with Netcare’s Waterfall City Hospital and Pinehaven Private Hospitals respectively. One of the psychiatrists of the hospital, Dr Prudence Molete, said that in alignment with global healthcare trends, Montana Wellness Hospital would emphasise preventative mental health care. “By offering comprehensive wellness programmes, the facility will focus on early detection and prevention of mental health issues, encouraging patients to adopt healthier mental practices and seek help early. This approach is designed to reduce the long-term impact of mental illnesses and improve overall mental health outcomes,” Rampedi said.